Waterskiing Squirrel Returning To Popular Nashville Event

Most trained animals can respond to simple commands or maybe even have unique tricks, but sometimes they can surprise you with just how coordinated they can be, like dogs who can skateboard and even squirrels that can waterski.

Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel is coming to Nashville this weekend, making a grand return to the Nashville Boat Show set to take over Music City Center January 5-8, per FOX 17.

"Don't miss the world's most famous watersports-loving rodent," the event website states. "Twiggy will amaze you as she cruises around her custom-made heated pool."

The event will have plenty of other activities to keep you entertained, including live music, a singing mermaid, a Wake Zone to meet wakeboarding pros, a paddle sports demo pool, a booth for tips and tricks for amateur and veteran boaters alike, free boating safety course, and much more.

The Nashville Boat Show has been a part of the Music City lineup of fun events for around 35 years, bringing in around 14,000 attendees each year, per News Channel 5. However, the event was canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic and postponed in 2022 because of supply chain issues.

To learn more about the Nashville Boat Show, check out the list of events or purchase tickets, visit the event's website. Children ages 12 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult.