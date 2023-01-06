Audio Recordings Reveal Medical Team's Response To Damar Hamlin's Collapse
By Jason Hall
January 6, 2023
Audio from the emergency response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse was obtained and released by the New York Times on Thursday (January 5).
“I don’t like how he went down,” one person is heard saying in the radio traffic clip.
“We’re going to need everybody,” another person said seconds later. “All-call, all-call."
“Call, bring everybody," the first person said. "We need an airway doctor, everybody. Bring the cot with the medics.”
Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the now-canceled Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which led to a response from what the Times described as "a small army of doctors, trainers and emergency workers."
When Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped during a game on Monday, a small army of doctors, trainers and emergency workers rushed to save him. They can be heard making clear the severity of his condition and the efforts to keep him alive. Listen to the audio. https://t.co/9pwZrrzxXi pic.twitter.com/YTH6ck09VM— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2023
Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday's game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts addressed reporters Thursday (January 5) afternoon and confirmed that Hamlin was making "substantial progress" and "is awaking."
"He's made substantial improvement. It appears his neurological condition and function is intact," Pritts said via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "We are very proud to report that. ... This marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."
Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health, on Damar Hamlin: "He's made substantial improvement. It appears his neurological condition and function is intact. We are very proud to report that. ... This marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023
“It’s been a long and difficult road for the past few days," Knight added via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable improvement."
UC Health physician Dr. William Knight IV says: “It’s been a long and difficult road for the past few days. He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable improvement.” Now is showing positive signs in vital signs and organ recovery. Workup ongoing regarding the cause.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
The physicians confirmed reports that Hamlin was awake as of Wednesday (January 4) night.
Pritts said Hamlin has been able to communicate through writing as he still has a breathing tube in and asked doctors "did we win?" in relation to Monday's game."
Dr. Pritts clarifies that Hamlin cannot speak and still has a breathing tube in. He has been communicating in writing last night and today.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
"Our response was: Damar, you won. You won the game of life," Pritts said via Pelissero.
"Our response was: Damar, you won. You won the game of life."— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
The doctors said Hamlin still has a long process in his recovery and the next goal is to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own, but confirmed that he will eventually be discharged from the hospital, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
UC health doctors said he’s has long way to go. Next step goals are trying to get him off ventilator and breathe on his own. Eventually get him discharged from hospital and get him home.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2023
UC doctors say Damar Hamlin started at 100% in need of ventilator and breathing tube will be removed when he gets to 0%.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2023
Docs say every patient is different and he will remain on ventilator & ICU as long he needs.
Hamlin was selected by the Bills at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 24-year-old started in 13 of the 15 games he appeared in and recorded 91 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his second season.
A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin as part of a toy drive has raised more than $7 million since his hospitalization, far exceeding the charity's initial goal of $2,500.
An update shared on Tuesday clarified that further contributions would go toward Hamlin's ongoing medical battle.