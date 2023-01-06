Audio Recordings Reveal Medical Team's Response To Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Audio from the emergency response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse was obtained and released by the New York Times on Thursday (January 5).

“I don’t like how he went down,” one person is heard saying in the radio traffic clip.

“We’re going to need everybody,” another person said seconds later. “All-call, all-call."

“Call, bring everybody," the first person said. "We need an airway doctor, everybody. Bring the cot with the medics.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the now-canceled Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which led to a response from what the Times described as "a small army of doctors, trainers and emergency workers."