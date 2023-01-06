Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams Killed Hours After He Was Sworn In

A Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a highway crash hours after being sworn in for a third term, the Connecticut House Democrats announced on Thursday (January 5).

Quentin Williams, 39, from Middletown, died in a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell just after attending the governor's ball.

"We are overcome with disbelief and heartbreak at tragic news of the loss of Representative Quentin Williams ("Q") last night," CT House Democrats tweeted. "A champion for Middletown and CT, Q had just yesterday been sworn in and appointed House Chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee.

"We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now we deeply mourn our friend and send all of our love to his family."