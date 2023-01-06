Texas' H-E-B Ranks Among The Most Trusted Grocery Chains In America

When you think of the most trusted grocery store chain, what comes to mind? One of Texas' most beloved stores recently landed among the most trusted grocery store chains in America.

BrandSpark International released its 5th annual list of the most trusted grocery retailers in America. The website states, "After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023."

H-E-B was named the fifth most trusted conventional grocery store, along with ShopRite.

Here are the top five most trusted conventional grocery stores in America, according to BrandSpark International:

Walmart Kroger Publix Safeway H-E-B Grocery/ ShopRite (TIE)

H-E-B was named the fourth most trusted grocery store chain in the south, falling just behind Walmart, Kroger, and Publix.

H-E-B ranked the most trusted grocery store chain for several attributes, including valuable coupons, great promotions, easy checkout experience, service, friendly staff, its modern look, fresh foods, healthy prepared foods, alcohol, household care products, Mexican food, organic foods, foods for holidays, packaged foods, and store brand products.

Check out the full study on BrandSpark International's website.