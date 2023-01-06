Tristan Thompson's Mother Suddenly Passes Away

Tristan, Khloe and his mother were all very close. Tristan and Khloe both share two children together, daughter True and a four-month-old son. He has shared plenty of photos and videos of her on social media over the years. He also worked with her on several occasions to promote The Amari Thompson Fund and Epilepsy Toronto that helps people like his 16-year-old brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.



"Me and 2 of my heroes!" Tristan wrote in an Instagram post back in 2018. "Last night got to celebrate my brother Amari again. Thank you to @epilepsytoronto for your continual support of the #AmariThompsonFund.