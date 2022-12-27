Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse Of Son In Holiday Family Photos

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse at her son, sharing a set of stunning holiday photos with both of her children following her family's always-extravagant Christmas party.

On Monday (December 26), The Kardashians star wished her Instagram followers a Merry Christmas by sharing two photos of her posing with 4-year-old daughter True and her 4-month-old son, both of whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian wowed in a strapless Nicolas Jebran red gown with a thigh-high slit, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and pointed Gianvito Rossi while True matched her mom in an adorable red dress and red hair bow, silver sneakers and Santa Claus bag, per People. The reality TV star's son, whose name she hasn't publicly revealed, donned a black onesie. While he was mostly turned away from the camera, the first photo showed a glimpse of his face as both he and True stared up at their mom.