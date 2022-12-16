Tristan Thompson Settles Paternity Case With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thomspon and Maralee Nichols have agreed on a paternity settlement and what he'll be paying monthly to help support his second-youngest child. According to TMZ, sources say the two have agreed that Tristan will pay $9,500 per month in child support for their 1-year-old son Theo. He also covered some of Nichols' lawyer fees.

TMZ points out that while $9,500 may seem low considering his career in the NBA, Tristan isn't currently on a team and not earning income, which is the main factor in determining child support.

Sources report that Nichols will have sole custody of Theo and talks of an official visitation plan will come in the future. Furthermore, TMZ reports that Tristan will be listed as the father on Theo's birth certificate. The paternity settlement agreement is to be filed in LA County Superior Court on Friday, December 16th.

The news of Tristan's paternity scandal came in December of 2021 when Maralee gave birth to Theo and sued Tristan for child support and claimed that the NBA player offered to pay her $75,000 to keep quiet about the baby. In January, when a paternity test revealed he was in fact the father, Tristan came clean and apologized to his partner at the time, Khloe Kardashian.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you," he wrote in a statement to Instagram Stories.

Over the summer, it was revealed that the two were expecting a son via surrogate at the time the scandal came to light. The baby was born in July and Tristan was present at the birth although the two have no plans of continuing their relationship.