Cage The Elephant Frontman Matt Schultz Arrested In New York

By Dani Medina

January 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Schultz was arrested in New York on Thursday (January 5). The 39-year-old singer was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, People reports.

On Wednesday night, an employee at the Bowery Hotel in the Lower East Side called police after allegedly seeing Schultz carrying a gun into a public restroom on the first floor of the hotel. A day later, police showed up to Schultz's door and he reportedly admitting to owning two .45 caliber guns. When officials asked him if he still had the guns, however, he said he didn't know. He was then arrested.

A search warrant was granted by a judge and police found two loaded weapons, a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson. Schultz reportedly left the 9th precinct station house for a short period of time on Friday to pick up medication from a local hospital before going back to the police station. This is his first offense.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Schultz had a license for the guns.

Cage the Elephant
