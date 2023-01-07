Lizzo Takes Break From Beach Vacation To Share A Very Important Message

By Dani Medina

January 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo took a break from her beach vacation to speak her piece about body image and beauty standards.

"If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏," she captioned the lengthy Instagram video of herself wearing a bikini at the beach. "The discourse around bodies is officially tired," Lizzo continued. And she repeated it for the people in the back — "The discourse around bodies is tired."

"I have seen comments go from 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why'd you lose weight?' to 'Oh my gosh, why'd you get a BBL? I liked your body before' to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big, you need to lose weight for your health' to 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get ass or titties or something' to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It's just too much work,'" Lizzo said.

It doesn't end there! "Are we OK?! Do you see the delusion?! Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art — and this body is art," the "About Damn Time" singer said as she showed off her fabulous bathing suit. "Imma do whatever I want with this body."

Lizzo continued by mirroring the caption of her video. "I wish that comments costed y'all money so we could see how much time we are f------ wasting on the wrong thing."

Body image and beauty standards are a topic Lizzo is familiar with speaking on. She most recently opened up to People about feeling comfortable in her own skin despite the haters. "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard," she said.

You can watch Lizzo's video below:

LIZZO
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.