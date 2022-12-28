Lizzo Transforms Her Mother For 'Turning My Mom Into Me' TikTok Trend

Earlier this year, Lizzo's mom opened up about dealing with her daughter's use of profanity in her hit songs. "She prepared us for it," Jefferson-Johnson told Vanity Fair, mentioning that Lizzo even "got the family together, took us to a therapy session, and explained to us that she would be using profanity in her songs."

"She was always a free spirit and didn't like clothes, so that was not a surprise at all," she continued. "She is doing what she loves to do, making her own decisions, and really helping people along the way. I'm so proud of her."