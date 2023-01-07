Shawn Mendes Cut His Hair & Everyone Is Freaking Out

We're mourning the loss of Shawn Mendes' signature locks.

The "Treat You Better" singer was spotted on Saturday (January 7) with a buzz cut, as seen in photos making the rounds on social media. Fans were quick to comment on Shawn's new 'do.

"i'm so sad right now 😭😭😭😭," one user said.

"HELP IDK IF SHOULD SCREAM, cry OR THROW UP," said another.

Other users compared Shawn's new hairstyle to Nick Jonas in his Last Year Was Complicated era. Some even joked that Shawn was taking his role in a Saturday Night Live! skit — where he had short hair — too seriously.

Take a look at the photos here, here and here!