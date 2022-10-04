Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Life After Canceling Tour

Months after canceling his Wonder World Tour, Shawn Mendes is opening up more about the difficult decision he made to better focus on his mental health.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of his new film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, the "When You're Gone" singer, who has been "taking it easy" since canceling his tour, revealed another reason behind his decision.

"I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living," he said, adding that he's feeling more relaxed.

Mendes canceled his tour in July after postponing several shows to take care of his mental health. He made the cancellation official in a post to social media, citing that the decision came after speaking with his team and a group of health professionals, saying, "it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."