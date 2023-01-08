'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Dead At 54

Adam Rich, who stared in the iconic American television comedy-drama Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54.

A family member told TMZ that Rich passed away yesterday (January 7) in his Los Angeles-area home. According to the source, someone came to Rich's home and found him lifeless. The cause of death has not yet been revealed at the time of this writing. However, law enforcement told the outlet there was no foul play.

Rich took up acting at Chatsworth High School in the San Fernando Valley. His drama teacher also taught Kevin Spacey, Val Kilmer and other big names. Rich is most known for playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight Is Enough, from 1977 to 1983. He also appeared in the show Code Red as Danny Blake in 1981, and was the voice of Presto the Magician in the television series Dungeons & Dragons in 1983. He eventually left show business in the '80s because he didn't like the glare of the spotlight or anything celebrity-related.

Unfortunately, Rich suffered from substance-abuse issues. He was arrested in 1991 after he smashed a pharmacy window in an effort to obtain drugs. Dick Van Patten, his T.V. dad on Eight Is Enough, bailed him out.

We send our deepest condolences to the Rich family at this time.