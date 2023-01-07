tWitch died by suicide in mid-December. He was found dead in a California hotel room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Boss left his home the morning of December 12 without his car, which was unusual behavior for him, his wife Allison Holker revealed at the time. She "frantically" ran into an LAPD station Tuesday and moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the motel where Boss was found dead by motel staff when he missed his checkout. We know now that the So You Think You Can Dance alum took an Uber from his home to the Oak Tree Inn and turned on airplane mode on his phone to avoid contact with anyone.

Motel staff said tWitch "didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything." He reportedly only carried a small bag and booked the motel room for just one night. tWitch's grandfather Eddy Boss said something similar after he spoke to his grandson over the weekend. He had no reason to think that anything was "out of the ordinary," as he didn't see any signs of stress in the weeks or months leading up to his death.

"He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been," he said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.