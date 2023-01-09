14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Disappears On Her Way To School

14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left her home and headed for school at 7:15am on Thursday January 5th, and has not been seen since. According to WSB-TV, Gibbs is a resident of Clayton County and lives with her family in Hampton. She never arrived at school the morning that she went missing. After calling school administrators, Gibb's parents found out that their daughter was absent from school on Thursday and Friday of last week. The Clayton County Police Department took to Facebook to detail the investigation and to share a photo of the missing girl.

"During the investigation, Officers learned Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on January 5, 2023, at 7:15 a.m., but never arrived. Parents checked with administrative on January 6, 2023 and learned that Kaleigh Gibbs did not go to school the next day as well. Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Kaleigh Gibbs is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550," the post read.

The post also mentioned that Gibbs is 5 foot 5 inches tall. She weights 138 pounds and has brown eyes. She was seen leaving for school with "copper braids" in her hair, and wearing a black and purple backpack. The investigation is ongoing.