14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Disappears On Her Way To School

By Logan DeLoye

January 9, 2023

Photo: Clayton County Police Department

14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left her home and headed for school at 7:15am on Thursday January 5th, and has not been seen since. According to WSB-TV, Gibbs is a resident of Clayton County and lives with her family in Hampton. She never arrived at school the morning that she went missing. After calling school administrators, Gibb's parents found out that their daughter was absent from school on Thursday and Friday of last week. The Clayton County Police Department took to Facebook to detail the investigation and to share a photo of the missing girl.

"During the investigation, Officers learned Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on January 5, 2023, at 7:15 a.m., but never arrived. Parents checked with administrative on January 6, 2023 and learned that Kaleigh Gibbs did not go to school the next day as well. Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Kaleigh Gibbs is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550," the post read.

The post also mentioned that Gibbs is 5 foot 5 inches tall. She weights 138 pounds and has brown eyes. She was seen leaving for school with "copper braids" in her hair, and wearing a black and purple backpack. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.