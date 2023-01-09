Jessie J Shares Intimate Video About Her First Trimester Of Pregnancy

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. Please be gentle with me," the "Bang Bang" singer wrote on Friday, January 6th, in an announcement post that showed off her ultrasound and growing baby bump. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

The news comes after Jessie J opened up about dealing with the loss of her unborn baby. "When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," she wrote in an Instagram post from August 2022. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."