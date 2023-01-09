Steelers Bashed For Tasteless Celebration Days After Damar Hamlin Injury

Videos shared online showed a Pittsburgh Steelers player mimicking CPR on linebacker Alex Highsmith as a celebration for a sack during Sunday's (January 8) win against the Cleveland Browns, just six days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' now-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Twitter user Ben Tylka shared a clip of the incident Sunday afternoon, which he called "classless."

Numerous others also bashed the players for the celebration in quote-tweets and responses.

“Glad they got eliminated,” a fan wrote in response to the clip, acknowledging that the Steelers fell one spot short of the final AFC playoff seed.

“Total trash,” another wrote.