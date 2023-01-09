Texans Make Decision On Lovie Smith's Future With Team

The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday (January 8).

The Texans promoted Smith to full-time head coach in January 2022 after he had previously served as an interim following the termination of David Culley, who was also fired after just one season with the franchise.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said the organization was "moving in a different direction" in a statement confirming the move to NFL.com.

"I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons," McNair said. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward. While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I'm confident we will find the right leader for our football team."