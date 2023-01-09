Texans Make Decision On Lovie Smith's Future With Team

By Jason Hall

January 9, 2023

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Photo: Getty Images

The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday (January 8).

The Texans promoted Smith to full-time head coach in January 2022 after he had previously served as an interim following the termination of David Culley, who was also fired after just one season with the franchise.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said the organization was "moving in a different direction" in a statement confirming the move to NFL.com.

"I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons," McNair said. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward. While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I'm confident we will find the right leader for our football team."

The Texans finished with a 3-13-1 record, having defeated the Indianapolis Colts -- who they previously tied in Week 1 -- 32-31 during their final game of the 2022 season on Sunday (January 8).

Smith joined the Texans as part of Culley's staff in March 2021, marking his return to the NFL after a six-year absence.

The Gladewater, Texas native owns an 92-100 career NFL coaching record, which includes an 81-63 record with the Bears, ranking third behind team founder and owner George Halas (318) and Mike Ditka (106) for third winningest coach in franchise history.

Smith led the Bears to a quick turnaround during his second season in Chicago, improving from a 5-11 record to an 11-5 playoff team the following year, winning the NFL Coach of the Year award in 2005.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.