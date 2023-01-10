All-Pro Roquan Smith Agrees To Record-Setting Deal With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle to a record-setting five-year, $100 million deal with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing Saint Omni, who represents Smith, though noted that Smith "represented himself."

"Per Saint Omni, The #Ravens agree in principle with All-Pro LB Roquan Smith — now the highest paid at his position in NFL history with a 5-yr, $100M deal. $45M fully guaranteed & $60M in total guarantees," Rapoport tweeted. "Huge. The 1st off-ball LB to get $20M per year. Roquan represented himself."

The Ravens acquired Smith in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks as part of a trade with the Chicago Bears in October after the Bears.

Smith had initially requested a trade away from the Bears prior to the 2022 NFL season.