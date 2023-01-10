All-Pro Roquan Smith Agrees To Record-Setting Deal With Ravens
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2023
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle to a record-setting five-year, $100 million deal with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing Saint Omni, who represents Smith, though noted that Smith "represented himself."
"Per Saint Omni, The #Ravens agree in principle with All-Pro LB Roquan Smith — now the highest paid at his position in NFL history with a 5-yr, $100M deal. $45M fully guaranteed & $60M in total guarantees," Rapoport tweeted. "Huge. The 1st off-ball LB to get $20M per year. Roquan represented himself."
The Ravens acquired Smith in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks as part of a trade with the Chicago Bears in October after the Bears.
Smith had initially requested a trade away from the Bears prior to the 2022 NFL season.
The former University of Georgia standout recorded 86 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games for the Ravens and totaled 169 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during the 2022 NFL regular-season.
Smith was selected by the Bears at No. 8 overall during the 2018 NFL Draft and was selected as a second-team All-Pro during each of the past two seasons, as well as the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2018 during his tenure in Chicago.