Billie Eilish Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Instagram Post

By Katrina Nattress

January 11, 2023

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Eilish buried quite the interesting photo in her latest Instagram post that has fans wondering if she and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford are secretly engaged. In a post captioned simply with a star emoji, she shared a series of pictures from the quaint California town Solvang, which is known for its Danish heritage. Among the selfies and cuckoo clock videos, there's a snapshot of a wedding cake. Followers were quick to notice the photo and comment about it.

"Are you looking at WEDDING CAKES?!" one fan asked.

Another, who must not be a fan of Eilish's relationship, replied: "don’t say that 😭"

"why is no one else talking about that photo lol like, who’s cake?.. 🤔" replied another curious fan.

Another pointed out that the singer's personal assistant Laura Ramsay got married over the weekend, suggesting the photos were from that outing.

See the post in question below.

Eilish and Rutherford went Instagram official in October, and she gushed about her relationship during the sixth edition of her annual Vogue interview, saying: "I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me. It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it."

The 21-year-old also addressed the backlash she's received for the 11-year age gap between her and her beau. "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this," she said. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

Billie Eilish
