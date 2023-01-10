Billie Eilish Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Instagram Post

Billie Eilish buried quite the interesting photo in her latest Instagram post that has fans wondering if she and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford are secretly engaged. In a post captioned simply with a star emoji, she shared a series of pictures from the quaint California town Solvang, which is known for its Danish heritage. Among the selfies and cuckoo clock videos, there's a snapshot of a wedding cake. Followers were quick to notice the photo and comment about it.

"Are you looking at WEDDING CAKES?!" one fan asked.

Another, who must not be a fan of Eilish's relationship, replied: "don’t say that 😭"

"why is no one else talking about that photo lol like, who’s cake?.. 🤔" replied another curious fan.

Another pointed out that the singer's personal assistant Laura Ramsay got married over the weekend, suggesting the photos were from that outing.

See the post in question below.