Chicago Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside South Loop Condo

A couple was found dead inside of a condo located along the South Loop on Monday afternoon. According to WGN9, 45-year-old Leticia Zaragoza and 36-year-old Joseph P. Fry, were pronounced dead at the scene inside of the condo located off of Indiana Avenue. After being called to the scene, police discovered both individuals to have sustained bullet wounds. Police suspected that the shooting occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

WGN9 mentioned that Fry was dating Zaragoza and had been living with her at the time of the incident. Zaragoza's brother, Tony Garcia, told WGN9 that his sister was loved by many, and that she did not deserve what happened to her.

“She was loved by everybody,” he shared with WGN9. “She’s a beautiful person. She’s very loved. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. Nobody does.” Residents of the condo noted that there were security cameras around the property that could help provide answers to authorities and concerned family members.

WGN9 shared that authorities are considering the incident to be a double homicide as the investigation proceeds. No information has been released regarding a possible suspect. Police are asking anyone with information to contact local authorities at cpdtip.com.