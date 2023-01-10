Day Drinkers Needed To Help Train Missouri Deputies

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for day drinkers. But don't worry, you're not in trouble.

Sheriff Marshak put out a casting call of sorts on Facebook and Twitter Sunday (January 8) asking for people to come to the station and partake in some adult beverages. "We can provide wine, beer, or liquor," Marshak said. "While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor. We appreciate our volunteers more than that." Deputies will even give those who participate a free ride home.

Here's the catch: the volunteers have to assist the deputies by testing their field sobriety training during a "wet lab." After the field sobriety check, the volunteers will take a breathalyzer test to "determine (their) level of intoxication." The wet labs will be conducted this afternoon, as well as Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.