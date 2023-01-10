Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

January 10, 2023

Brunch at the restaurant, high angle view
Photo: Getty Images

What's better than brunch? A whole buffet of delicious brunch eats! Instead of having to choose between waffles and pancakes, you can get both with a nice helping of eggs, bacon, steak, fried chicken, and other must-have dishes. Of course, no meal is complete without sweet treats, mimosas and plenty of bread to fill you up in the morning.

If you've been on the hunt for brunch buffet, look no further than LoveFood. Writers found the best all-you-can-eat brunch in every state.

According to the website, the best spot for bottomless brunch in Florida is The Circle at The Breakers! Here's why it was chosen:

"At the five-star Breakers hotel, Sunday brunching isn’t a casual event. It’s a decadent, and relatively pricey, spread hosted in The Circle, a circular dining room with dazzling ocean views and soaring ceilings covered in Renaissance artwork. The selection includes classics like waffles and eggs Benedict, imported cheeses and pâté, and the most opulent display of rock crab, lobster tails, shrimp, oysters, and caviar. The waitstaff will make sure your Champagne glass never runs empty."

If you're dying to try this buffet, drop by 1 South County Road in Palm Beach. They're available for dine-in only.

Check out the full list of delicious brunch buffets on LoveFood's website.

