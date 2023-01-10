Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

January 10, 2023

Brunch at the cafe, side view
Photo: Getty Images

What's better than brunch? A whole buffet of delicious brunch eats! Instead of having to choose between waffles and pancakes, you can get both with a nice helping of eggs, bacon, steak, fried chicken, and other must-have dishes. Of course, no meal is complete without sweet treats, mimosas and plenty of bread to fill you up in the morning.

If you've been on the hunt for brunch buffet, look no further than LoveFood. Writers found the best all-you-can-eat brunch in every state.

According to the website, the best spot for bottomless brunch in Washington is Feast Buffet! Here's why it was chosen:

"One of the most exciting all-you-can-eat brunch options in Washington is Feast Buffet, a fusion buffet with a wide selection of Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Western treats. You can get cotton candy, egg waffles, lobster tails, crab legs, prime rib, sushi, noodle soup, and dim sum all under one roof with no compromise on quality and cost. For this reason, it gets great reviews."

If you're dying to try this buffet, drop by 485 Renton Center Way SW in Renton. They're available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Check out the full list of delicious brunch buffets on LoveFood's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.