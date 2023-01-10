Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Washington

What's better than brunch? A whole buffet of delicious brunch eats! Instead of having to choose between waffles and pancakes, you can get both with a nice helping of eggs, bacon, steak, fried chicken, and other must-have dishes. Of course, no meal is complete without sweet treats, mimosas and plenty of bread to fill you up in the morning.

If you've been on the hunt for brunch buffet, look no further than LoveFood. Writers found the best all-you-can-eat brunch in every state.

According to the website, the best spot for bottomless brunch in Washington is Feast Buffet! Here's why it was chosen:

"One of the most exciting all-you-can-eat brunch options in Washington is Feast Buffet, a fusion buffet with a wide selection of Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Western treats. You can get cotton candy, egg waffles, lobster tails, crab legs, prime rib, sushi, noodle soup, and dim sum all under one roof with no compromise on quality and cost. For this reason, it gets great reviews."