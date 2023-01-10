Terrifying Video Shows Plane Door Open Mid-Flight, Luggage Sucked Out

A frightening video shared online shows the door of a commercial airplane open mid-flight, causing luggage to be sucked out of the cabin.

Sergei Lidrik, 33, captured the footage from the IrAero An-26 twin-prop plane, East2West News reported via the New York Post.

The video shows Lidrik and other passengers braving freezing temperatures as several hats and pieces of luggage were sucked through the opened door.

The plane took off from a remote Siberian city of Magan in -41-degree Celsius temperatures and was scheduled to land in Magadan, but was instead forced to turn back around and make an emergency landing at its original location.

“The flight ended quicker than expected — with the wrong result,” Lidrik told East2West via the New York Post. “People were shocked at first. … People had their hats blown off.”