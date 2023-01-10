Viral Video Shows Black Bear Hibernating Under New England Family's Deck

Video shared online shows a black bear hibernating under the deck of a Connecticut family's home.

Vincent Dashukewich said he and his girlfriend were were outside when their dog suddenly growled at something near their backyard pool last month.

“I didn’t really have a thought, I was just kind of shocked. He was staring right at me. I didn’t know what to do, I just wanted to make sure my dog got inside safe,” Dashukewich told WTNH last week.

Dashukewich said he's seen other bears in his backyard previously, but this one, which the family nicknamed "Marty," was the first that didn't seem to want to go back to the forest.