Viral Video Shows Black Bear Hibernating Under New England Family's Deck
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2023
Video shared online shows a black bear hibernating under the deck of a Connecticut family's home.
Vincent Dashukewich said he and his girlfriend were were outside when their dog suddenly growled at something near their backyard pool last month.
“I didn’t really have a thought, I was just kind of shocked. He was staring right at me. I didn’t know what to do, I just wanted to make sure my dog got inside safe,” Dashukewich told WTNH last week.
Dashukewich said he's seen other bears in his backyard previously, but this one, which the family nicknamed "Marty," was the first that didn't seem to want to go back to the forest.
“He’s been super chill, I’ve gone out to check on him a few times and he’s hasn’t really moved. He’s looked at me a few times but he’s pretty calm right now,” Dashukewich said.
Dashukewich's sister, Tyler, shared a TikTok of the bear, which has gotten more than 15 million views as of Tuesday (January 10).
Vincent Dashukewich said an employee with the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection said the bear should be left alone if it wasn't causing any issues and would likely leave on its own accord by the end of the month.
The family was advised to blow an air horn and flash bright lights to get the bear to leave should problems start to occur and the agency would assist if an emergency situation escalated.