2 Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Ohio

Two lucky Ohioans are $1 million richer than they were yesterday morning (January 10) after they won the Mega Millions prize last night.

One of the winning tickets was sold at The Party Pak in Upper Sandusky, and the other was sold at the Corner Carry Out in Marysville, according to a press release from the Ohio Lottery. The winning numbers were 7,13,14,15,18 and Mega Ball 9. he tickets matched all five numbers, but did not match the Mega ball.

Both of the lucky winners are the first to win the million-dollar Mega Millions this year. However, no one has come forward yet to claim their prize. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to make their claim. In addition, the stores that sold the winning tickets will receive a $1,00 sales bonus.

The last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot was three months ago. The Mega Millions prize has now grown to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lotter's latest jackpot. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.