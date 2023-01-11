2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: All The Alternative & Rock Nominees

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are back! The annual awards show, now in its tenth year, is taking place on Monday, March 27th at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023.

We've rounded up all of the alternative and rock nominees for your convenience. You can find the full list of this year's nominees here. Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency, and Favorite Use of a Sample.

Social voting begins today, January 11, and will close on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards .

Song of the Year:

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

“As It Was” - Harry Styles

“Big Energy” - Latto

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” - Imagine Dragons

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Ghost”- Justin Bieber

“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

“INDUSTRY BABY” - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Woman” - Doja Cat

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best New Pop Artist:

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers

“EDGING”- Blink-182

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons

“Heat Waves”- Glass Animals

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”- Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

twenty one pilots

Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year:

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Patient Number 9”- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

“Planet Zero”- Shinedown

“So Called Life”- Three Days Grace

“Taking Me Back”- Jack White

Rock Artist of the Year: