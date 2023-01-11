$250K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In North Texas

One North Texas resident hit it big in Tuesday night's lottery drawing. KDAF The CW 33 reported that a $250,000 top prize All Or Nothing ricket was sold in North Texas.

The Texas Lottery stated, "A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the night #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Springtown!"

The ticket matched all 12 of the winning numbers from the January 10th drawing. The winning numbers were: 1, 2, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Springtown Kwik Stop #2 on North Main in the City of Springtown, and the winning ticket was a Quick Pick.

There was a total of nearly 6,00 winners throughout the state who won anywhere form $2 to $250,000.