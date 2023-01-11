Damar Hamlin Completes Evaluations, Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital after completing a series of tests and evaluations, his critical care physician, Jamie Nadler, MD, announced in a statement shared by the Bills on Wednesday (January 11).

Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday (January 9) -- less than one week after suffering cardiac arrest during a now-cancelled Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals -- and admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute upon returning to Buffalo.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Nadler said.