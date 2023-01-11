'Giant' Boulder Smashes Car In California, Driver Barely Escapes

A boulder crushed Mauricio Henao's car in California on Tuesday, and he barely escaped with his life. According to KTLA, the incident occurred off of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Henao walked out of his car to take a call moments before the boulder flew down the hill and completely smashed his sedan. Henao explained that when he got out of his car to take the call he heard loud crashes. The next time he looked at his car, it was totaled.

“The rock is the size of the whole hood,”’ Henao told KTLA. “The windshields are all broken and the frame of the car is just all twisted.” He mentioned that the phone call that he got outside of his car to answer likely saved his life. KTLA noted that multiple rocks and debris fell along with the boulder and scattered across the entire road. Local Nick Kennedy lives off of the Pacific Coast Highway and had his vehicle parked in the driveway when the incident occurred. The vehicle was damaged as a result of the falling rocks.

“A whole bunch of rocks came down, but they came from here and came across the street,” Kennedy shared with KTLA. “I’m kind of glad my car was there. I don’t know if [the rocks] would have gone through the wall of the house and nailed me because my desk is right on the other side of that wall.”

Another parked vehicle was damaged during the rockslide, but no one was injured. Photos of Henao's car can be seen on KTLA.com.