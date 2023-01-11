California Resident Wins Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

By Logan DeLoye

January 11, 2023

Mega Millions lottery
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky California resident won big in the latest Mega Millions drawing that took place on Monday night. According to KTLA, the winning ticket was sold at Park's Liquor off of 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights. The individual who purchased the ticket won a whopping four million dollars. In order to win the money, the individual had to match five of the numbers that were chosen in Monday night's drawing.

California Lottery Press took to Twitter to announce that someone from California guessed five out of six numbers correctly.

"Just one #CALottery ticket matched 5 correct numbers tonight, and it's now worth nearly $4 million! Someone bought that ticket at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights in #LosAngeles County," the tweet read.

KTLA mentioned the winning numbers to be "7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and gold ball 9." The individual who purchased the winning ticket has yet to step forward and thus, remains anonymous to the public and to lottery officials. The individual can decide if they would like to stay anonymous or have their name mentioned when they do step forward as the winner.

Since all six numbers were not matched in Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions Jackpot has increased to "an estimated $1.35 billion," and the next drawing will be on Friday.

