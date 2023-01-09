WATCH: Golfers Run From 'Massive' Waves Striking California Course

The extreme string of storms that plagued California last week caused significant damage to infrastructure across the state and killed 12 people. A video shared by The Weather Channel shows a group of golfers at Dunes Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club having to endure the affects of the storm. In the video, the man holding the camera shows the course being flooded by copious amounts of water as large waves roll in.

"It's gonna hit these cars boys. It's going to hit us! We've got to get back, high ground, high ground, high ground," the golfer repeatedly shouted as he ran towards an area of higher ground that had yet to be overtaken by the waves. As he runs, viewers are able to see a few golf carts sinking on the course as water covers the wheels.

"Oh boy were in trouble, hey we've got to get our carts out of here," the man exclaimed as he paned his camera around the course in disbelief. This is the same storm that destroyed multiple piers in Santa Cruz last Friday and caused severe infrastructural damage to residences across the state. Another string of storms bringing heavy rain and wind are set to hit the state this evening.

Watch the full video on weather.com.