WATCH: Golfers Run From 'Massive' Waves Striking California Course

By Logan DeLoye

January 9, 2023

Massive Storm Brings Flooding Rains And Damaging Winds To California
Photo: Getty Images

The extreme string of storms that plagued California last week caused significant damage to infrastructure across the state and killed 12 people. A video shared by The Weather Channel shows a group of golfers at Dunes Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club having to endure the affects of the storm. In the video, the man holding the camera shows the course being flooded by copious amounts of water as large waves roll in.

"It's gonna hit these cars boys. It's going to hit us! We've got to get back, high ground, high ground, high ground," the golfer repeatedly shouted as he ran towards an area of higher ground that had yet to be overtaken by the waves. As he runs, viewers are able to see a few golf carts sinking on the course as water covers the wheels.

"Oh boy were in trouble, hey we've got to get our carts out of here," the man exclaimed as he paned his camera around the course in disbelief. This is the same storm that destroyed multiple piers in Santa Cruz last Friday and caused severe infrastructural damage to residences across the state. Another string of storms bringing heavy rain and wind are set to hit the state this evening.

Watch the full video on weather.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.