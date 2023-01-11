New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich

New details have been revealed following the sudden death of Eight Is Enough actor Adam Rich.

Rich was first reported to have died on January 7 when a family member told TMZ that he was found dead inside his Los Angeles home when his apartment manager came by to do a welfare check after he reportedly wasn't heard from for two days. The 54-year-old actor's cause of death was unknown but law enforcement said they did not suspect foul play was involved.

Now, law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they think Rich's death could have been an overdose. Rich was reportedly found in his bathroom, where officials believe he had been deceased for a while, and a white powdery substance believed to be drugs was found at the scene.

The actor has previously struggled with substance abuse, even being arrested in 1991 after breaking a pharmacy window to obtain drugs. He was bailed out by his Eight Is Enough TV dad Dick Van Patten.

Though the potential drug overdose is a working theory for law enforcement, Rich's official cause of death will not be known until officials receive the results from toxicology and autopsy.

Rich has several acting credits to his name, but he was best known for playing Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough from 1977 to 1983, playing the youngest son on the iconic comedy-drama TN show.