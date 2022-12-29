Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2022
By Tony M. Centeno
December 29, 2022
2022 was a sad period of time for the families, friends and fans of some of the most iconic figures in the music industry.
Throughout the year, we've had to say goodbye to an array of talented souls who brought joy into our lives for decades. Some celebrities we lost unexpectedly like the Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Migos rapper TakeOff. Others passed away due to illness like Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie who passed away in a hospital just last month.
There are plenty more legends who tragically passed away this year. Take a look below as we recognize the vital musicians who left us way too soon.
Olivia Newton-John (September 26, 1948 - August 8, 2022)
Olivia Newton-John passed away following a 2-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.
Coolio (August 1, 1963 - September 28, 2022)
Coolio was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. After EMT's spent 45 minutes trying to revive him, Coolio was pronounced dead on the scene. While cardiac arrest was suspected, a final cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He passed away just weeks after his 59th birthday.
Bob Saget (May 17, 1956 - January 9, 2022)
Comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando hours after he performed at a show. He reportedly passed away in his sleep following an accidental blow to the back of his head. He was 65.
Anne Heche (May 25, 1969 - August 11, 2022)
Anne Heche was a beloved actress who thrived on television and in popular films like Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights. She died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries she sustained during a tragic car accident. Her car erupted into flames after she crashed it into a home in Los Angeles. She was 53.
Aaron Carter (December 7, 1987 - November 5, 2022)
Former pop singer Aaron Carter passed away at his home in Lancaster, Calif. His housekeeper found his lifeless body in his bathtub. He was 34.
Loretta Lynn (April 14, 1932 - October 4, 2022)
Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep at the age of 90. Three days after her death, the country icon was buried on her Hurricane Mills ranch next to her husband Oliver.
Christine McVie (July 12, 1943 - November 30, 2022)
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie passed away this year at 79 after "a short illness," according to her family. She died peacefully at a hospital while surrounded by loved ones.
Taylor Hawkins (February 17, 1972 - March 25, 2022)
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died right before he was set to perform at a festival in Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá. A cause of death was not immediately released but a toxicology report determined there were 10 substances in his system at the time of his death. He was 50.
TakeOff (June 18, 1994 - November 1, 2022)
TakeOff was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that happened outside of a bowling alley in Houston. The Migos rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, took multiple shots to the head and torso. He was declared dead on the scene. He was only 28.
PnB Rock (December 9, 1991 - September 12, 2022)
PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and robbed inside Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles in Inglewood, Calif. He was shot in the back and chest. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He was only 30.