Latest On Lamar Jackson's Status For Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his 17th consecutive practice due to a knee injury on Thursday (January 12), days ahead of the team's Wild Card round matchup against the AFC North Division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 15), ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

Backup Tyler Huntley, who is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder, resumed throwing and was officially listed as a limited participant on Thursday, which was the first time he'd been seen throwing passes since January 1.

"He looked good," said Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman via ESPN. "It's day-to-day. He's making progress. We take stock on it every day."

Huntley would once again assume the starting role if Jackson is unable to play, as has been the case for all of the Ravens' past four games prior to their Week 18 loss to the Bengals last Sunday (January 8), when rookie Anthony Brown started in Huntley's absence.

Huntley went 2-2 in four starts and has thrown for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 75 of 112 passing, as well as recording 137 yards and a touchdown on 43 rushing attempts.

Jackson, a former NFL MVP and Rookie of the Year, led Baltimore to an 8-4 record prior to his injury, which included throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 203 of 326 passing, while also recording a team best 764 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 112 attempts.

"Obviously, Lamar is Lamar," said linebacker Patrick Queen via ESPN. "You can't replace that kind of guy, but I do still think that we have quarterbacks who can go out there and get the job done and play at a high level."

The Ravens ranked ninth among all 32 NFL teams with an average of 23.1 points per game during Jackson's 12 starts, but dropped to 13.0 points per game, the second fewest in the league, during the past five games.