Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Introduce Two New Members To Their Family

Machine Gun Kelly is definitely a cat person, and last year he and Megan Fox introduced a new member to their fur baby family: a bengal named Whiskey.

This seems to be a New Year tradition for the couple. The rapper-turned-rocker shared photos and videos of two new kitties: another bengal and a siamese. "new gang members: Tickets & Na’avi," he captioned the post, which shows him and Fox loving on the kittens and Whiskey scoping out their new siblings.

When the rockstar and actress get married, their mixed family will also include MGK's 13-year-old daughter, Casie, as well as Fox's three sons: 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and 6-year-old Journey.

See pictures of the new fur babies below.