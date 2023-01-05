Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Introduce Two New Members To Their Family
By Katrina Nattress
January 5, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly is definitely a cat person, and last year he and Megan Fox introduced a new member to their fur baby family: a bengal named Whiskey.
This seems to be a New Year tradition for the couple. The rapper-turned-rocker shared photos and videos of two new kitties: another bengal and a siamese. "new gang members: Tickets & Na’avi," he captioned the post, which shows him and Fox loving on the kittens and Whiskey scoping out their new siblings.
When the rockstar and actress get married, their mixed family will also include MGK's 13-year-old daughter, Casie, as well as Fox's three sons: 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and 6-year-old Journey.
See pictures of the new fur babies below.
It's been nearly a year since MGK and Fox got engaged, and during the year rumors began to swirl that the couple may have quietly called it quits.
At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they are still together and keeping busy with their respective schedules.
"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source said. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front."
They've since proved they're very much still together through photos.