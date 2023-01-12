This Is Omaha's Best Barber Shop

Nothing can ruin a day like getting a bad haircut. It just throws everything out of whack. But finding a hair stylist or barber that really knows your hair while also knowing exactly how to execute the perfect cut can be like finding a straight razor in a hair stack.

So, why not skip all that drama and go to the best barber shop in your city? You're almost guaranteed to walk out looking and feeling your best. Luckily enough, we recently searched Yelp reviews to find the best barber shop in Columbus so you didn't have to.

Without further ado, the best barber shop in Omaha is Classic Barbershop. They describe themselves as "a classic gentleman's shop" that offers "the traditional services that are no longer available in your more modern chain stores." What more could you ask for? Here's what one patron had to say about the shop:

"This was the best haircut I've gotten since I've moved to Nebraska a year ago! Pascha did an amazing job on my hair, eyebrows and bread. She truly went above and beyond what I wanted. The atmosphere is great in there and is the best barber shop in Omaha! Will be back again and again."