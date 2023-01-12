VIDEO: Missing Michigan Girl, 4, Miraculously Rescued In Ohio
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 12, 2023
Ohio State Patrol recently released a bodycam video showing officers pulling a car over and rescuing a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl.
46-year-old Eric Nardini has been accused of taking his daughter Liliana Nardini Tuesday (January 10) from Marysville, Michigan. After Eric was served with a court order stating he had to turn the child over to her mother, police said he told the mother "she would never see the child again." Michigan police then issued an "endangered missing" alert for the 4-year-old girl.
Later Tuesday night, Ohio troopers located Nardini's silver 2003 Ford Taurus driving on a roadway and pulled him over. Troopers surrounded the vehicle and we able to spot the child in the backseat of the car. They then ordered the driver to throw the keys out of the window and exit the vehicle.
Nardini was taken into custody while another trooper carried the girl out of the vehicle. "Come on sweetie, you’re okay," the officer said as he took the child from the seat. "We’re here to help you, okay babe," the trooper said. "We’re gonna get your mom over here and we’re going to take care of you, alright?"
Police said Eric was arrested without incident and Liliana was returned home safely.