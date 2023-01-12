VIDEO: Missing Michigan Girl, 4, Miraculously Rescued In Ohio

Ohio State Patrol recently released a bodycam video showing officers pulling a car over and rescuing a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl.

46-year-old Eric Nardini has been accused of taking his daughter Liliana Nardini Tuesday (January 10) from Marysville, Michigan. After Eric was served with a court order stating he had to turn the child over to her mother, police said he told the mother "she would never see the child again." Michigan police then issued an "endangered missing" alert for the 4-year-old girl.

Later Tuesday night, Ohio troopers located Nardini's silver 2003 Ford Taurus driving on a roadway and pulled him over. Troopers surrounded the vehicle and we able to spot the child in the backseat of the car. They then ordered the driver to throw the keys out of the window and exit the vehicle.