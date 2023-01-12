It's Official: 'Zoey 101' Is Coming Back In A Big Way

Grab your Tek-Mate, hop on your Jet-X and don't forget your key. Zoey 101 is back!

Some of your favorite PCA classmates are making their way to the big screen in a new Zoey 101 reunion film set to premiere 18 years after the show debuted on Nickeledon. Zoey 102 is currently in production in North Carolina, E! News reports. The Paramount+ film will reunite the cast for a wedding set in the present day. Whose wedding it is, however, has yet to be revealed.

Stars from the original TV series including Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey Brooks), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) are involved in the project. On the flip side, Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks), Alexa Nikolas (Nicole Bristow), Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez) and Austin Butler (James Garrett) are not expected to return.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon," Spears said in a statement.

The film will be directed by Nancy Hower and the script was written by Monica Shrer and Madeline Whitby. These three, plus Alexa Fisher and Spears are executive producing. Creator Dan Scheider's involvement in the movie has not been confirmed.

Please note that "Zoey 102" is the movie's working title.

Zoey 102 is set to premiere on Paramount+ later in 2023.