'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy Shares 'Indignities' Endured As Child Actor

Ahead of the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, she teased some of the stories that would be shared in the book.

In a profile with The New York Times, the iCarly star detailed some "embarrassing and undignifying" stories about her experience on the Nickelodeon TV show as a kid — and how her mother, Debra McCurdy, did not protect her.

She said she was photographed in a bikini during a wardrobe fitting and was also served alcohol "by an intimidating figure she simply calls the Creator."

McCurdy said that her mother, who died in 2013 of breast cancer, did not speak up in these situations. "Everyone wants what you have," she would say.

The 30-year-old actress also shared the backstory of spinoff show Sam & Cat on the same network. McCurdy thought she was getting her own show, but ended up being a co-star to Ariana Grande. Nickelodeon reportedly prevented McCurdy from taking other career opportunities, but the same restrictions didn't apply to Grande.

"What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house. That was the moment I broke," she wrote in the memoir.

McCurdy also alleged that when Sam & Cat ended in 2014, Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to keep from speaking publicly about her time at the network. Nickelodeon declined to comment to The New York Times.