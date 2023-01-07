Britney Spears Lashes Out At Jamie Lynn After Shocking TV Revelation

Britney Spears is back on Instagram — and this time, she's clapping back at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Again.

Earlier this week, the Zoey 101 star broke down in tears on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test while discussing being Britney's little sister. "Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young. I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself," she said on camera, adding that she "struggle(s) with self-esteem all the time." She also said she wishes to have her "own identity" and wants to "be seen as (her) own person."

Britney's not having it.

The "Gimme More" singer shared a lengthy post on Instagram on Friday (January 7) lashing out at her sister's complaints about being related to her. "Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???" she began the post. Britney shared an anecdote from a time she was forced to stand outside a Las Vegas spa door while on a trip with her childhood friends. "(They) had their heads held high with a seat for toes and nails and a bottle of champagne for each one of them while I STOOD AT THE DOOR 🚪 not allowed to go in ... but bet ur bottom dollar they be gotten their entertainment from me that night," she said. "I've learned from the BEST … do we dare set aside our SELF CARE AND ACKNOWLEDGE a childhood friend ???? WHY no !!!! We teach her the MEANING OF MEAN and then throw her away in the end with no self rights !!!!"

Britney then quipped if Jamie Lynn would prefer she "share(s) it on Telly," a nod to her sister's appearance on a reality TV show. "I'd rather spit in their faces and trash them on Instagram cause that’s all my family has ever been to me," Britney continued. The 41-year-old pop star then referenced the screenshot of spinal nerve damage in the Instagram post. "Here are pics of what nerve damage can do … which I have right side of my body and goes numb every night !!! Not a victim story or crying about it because I was never a big deal … I sat in a chair for 10 hours a day and no rights for 4 months," she said.

She went on to scold her family for "owning my name" for 15 years during her controversial conservatorship spearheaded by father Jamie Spears. "They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee … so cool and smooth it must have been nice owning my name for 15 years," she said.

The icing on the cake was Britney directly attacking Jamie Lynn. "It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister … I'm sorry you feel that way but don't ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!" she said.