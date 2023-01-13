Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages.

There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why Tasting Table found the Top 20 best steakhouses in America. The website states, "The best steakhouses in the United States combine skill, preparation, and respect for local ingredients to create memorable dining experiences that you'll be thinking about for days (or even weeks) to come. From diners to high-end fusion restaurants, these steak joints will leave you craving more."

A popular Florida restaurant was featured on the list: Bern's Steak House! Here's why writers included:

"Tampa, Florida's Bern's Steak House offers a complete menu of artfully-prepared luxury favorites like lobster, oysters, steak, caviar, and wine. Although their menu is vast, nothing is an afterthought. Each dish is nuanced and flavor-forward, using fresh ingredients and inspired multi-layered sauces. Even something as simple as a shrimp cocktail gets a luxury twist at Bern's Steak House, crowned with giant shrimp and an array of different homemade sauces."