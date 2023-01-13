Georgia Police Search For Micheal Myers On Friday The 13th

Police in Chatham County are searching for a man named Micheal Myers on Friday the 13th, and it’s entirely coincidental. The Chatham County Sheriffs Office posted the "wanted" sign to Facebook, asking followers for assistance in locating the ironically named criminal. The Micheal Myers that police are searching for has the same name as the main character in the Halloween movies, but is fortunately not depicted wearing a scary mask.

"We need your assistance in locating this person:

• Michael Myers

•Age: 44

•Last known address: 10614 Abercorn St, RM 202 Savannah, GA 31419

If you know anything about Michael Myers, please contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or go to SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org to submit an anonymous tip," the post read.

After multiple followers shared their very best Halloween humor, and commented on the irony of the timing of the post, the Chatham County Sheriffs Office joined in on the action.