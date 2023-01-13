How Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Malti's 1st Birthday 'In Style'

Nick Jonas recently shared the sweet way he and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter Malti's first birthday. During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, January 13th, the Jonas Brothers member recalled the festivities while discussing New Year's resolutions.

"I feel like with resolutions it's kind of setup for failure. So I just approach it with some personal goals, some professional goals," Jonas shared. "There's a lot on the personal front, obviously, being a new father. So, that's taking up most of my time."

He went on to reveal that Malti turned one year old "over the weekend" and told Clarkson that the family threw a party to celebrate. "We had to celebrate," Jonas said. "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She's 1. She's beautiful. It's amazing."