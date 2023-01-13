How Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Malti's 1st Birthday 'In Style'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas recently shared the sweet way he and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter Malti's first birthday. During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, January 13th, the Jonas Brothers member recalled the festivities while discussing New Year's resolutions.

"I feel like with resolutions it's kind of setup for failure. So I just approach it with some personal goals, some professional goals," Jonas shared. "There's a lot on the personal front, obviously, being a new father. So, that's taking up most of my time."

He went on to reveal that Malti turned one year old "over the weekend" and told Clarkson that the family threw a party to celebrate. "We had to celebrate," Jonas said. "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She's 1. She's beautiful. It's amazing."

Nick and Priyanka shared Malti's "wild journey" three months after they announced they had welcomed a baby via surrogate. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," wrote at the time.

In May 2022, the couple brought their baby girl home after she spent 100 days in the NICU. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Chopra shared via Instagram. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home... Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada--. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

