Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.

A restaurant in Louisiana is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in the Pelican State managed to make the cut. According to the site:

"... Whether you're looking for a steakhouse that serves up innovative twists on classic favorites, or an old-school luxury joint where you can enjoy a glass of wine and a massive, perfectly seared cut of meat, there's a good chance there's a steakhouse near you that fits the bill."

For those in Louisiana, there is indeed a steakhouse that fits the bill. Coming in at No. 18, Doe's Eat Place earned praise not only for its incredible steaks but also for its side, like the grilled asparagus and decadent macaroni and cheese."

Doe's Eat Place is located at 3723 Government Street in Baton Rouge.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say:

"In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Doe's Eat Place is a local spot famously dishing up incredible steaks in a classic, at-home atmosphere. The meats at Doe's Eat place are delicious and hand-cut with plenty of marbling for the perfect ratio of decadent beef to fat. Plus, they don't skimp on the portions. Their porterhouse is a beautiful cut of meat, rich and decadent all on its own or with one of Doe's Eat Place's famous sides. ... If you're not quite as hungry, but want to sample some of Doe's Eat Place's fine fare, their filet mignon is a solid option, available in 8-ounce or 10-ounce portions."

Check out Tasting Table's full list to see its picks for the best steakhouses in the country.