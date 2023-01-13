Missing Leopard Forces Texas Zoo To Shut Down

A zoo in Texas is under a "code blue" on Friday (January 13) after a clouded leopard was reported missing.

The Dallas Zoo announced on Facebook at 10:20 a.m. that it would remain closed on Friday "due to a serious situation." In the comments, the zoo elaborated that a "code blue" means a "non-dangerous animal" is "out of its habitat." They said one of its clouded leopards was not in its habitat this morning and remains unaccounted for.

Staff and Dallas PD are currently looking for the animal, which is believed to be "on grounds and hiding." Officers also have a drone to help locate the missing clouded leopard, whose name is Nova, WFAA reports.

The Dallas Zoo said it would update the community on its Facebook account when the leopard was found. "Our focus right now is on locating the animal," they said. Officials have reportedly scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m.