Ohio Man Arrested For 70th Time After Police Find Suitcase Full Of Meat

An Ohio man has recently been arrested for the 70th time after police caught him with a suitcase full of stolen meat.

The South Euclid Police Department said they received a report of a male shoplifter pushing a shopping cart full of various cuts of packaged meats, as well as a suitcase, out of Walmart without paying for them. He was then observed in the parking lot near the Penn Station dumpster in South Euclid packing the meat inside the suitcase.

What he couldn't fit in the suitcase was thrown into the dumpster, according to police. The suspect then abandoned the shopping cart in the parking lot after its security feature locked up its front wheel, preventing him from continuing to push the cart off of Walmart's property.

Police say they stopped the man at the bus stop across the street from Walmart. They identified him as a 62-year-old Garfield Heights man, but did not disclose his name. "The suspect said he typically sells the meat, which he steals, to restaurants who pay him half the face value marked on the price tags. The suspect did not identify the restaurants. He was arrested and booked for theft," the department said, adding that this is his 70th time being arrested.