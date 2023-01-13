2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA

Are you looking to visit some cities this year with rich histories and stunning sights? You may not have to travel far!

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA. The website states, "From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."

Two of the best places to visit in the USA is right here in Arizona. Sedona landed on the list. The website explains what makes this place so special:

"With its iconic red rock formations, Sedona is a stunningly beautiful place to visit in the U.S. The area is known for its healing vortexes and spiritual energy that lends itself well to meditation sessions and yoga retreats. This part of Arizona is a great place for hiking, camping, biking, and taking tours. There is a vibrant town center here as well that offers art galleries, boutique shops, metaphysical stores selling crystals, and top-notch restaurants."

Grand Canyon National Park also landed on the list. The website says, "Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most famous American national parks and a popular place among tourists."

Check out the full list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA on Trips to Discover's website.