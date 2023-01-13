This Texas City Is One Of The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA

Are you looking to visit some cities this year with rich histories and stunning sights? You may not have to travel far!

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA. The website states, "From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."

One of the best places to visit in the USA is right here in Texas. Austin landed on the list. The website explains what makes this place so special:

"If you think that all of Texas is one big stereotype about cowboy boots, 10-gallon hats, and cattle ranching, then add Austin to your U.S. travel list. This Texas city is unlike anywhere else in Texas and offers an exciting live music scene, lots of music and craft festivals, and access to some of the most beautiful nature in the south. Austin is also the gateway to over 14,000 square miles of Hill Country, which is full of vineyards and wineries that you can visit for tastings and tours."

Check out the full list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA on Trips to Discover's website.